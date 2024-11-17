Skyforce Acquires Polley and Brown

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired Tyler Polley and Christian Brown from the available player pool.

Polley, a 6-9, 215-pound forward from UConn went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played five seasons for the Huskies from 2018-22, where he averaged 6.8 points on 38.7 percent shooting, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per 21.0 minutes in 135 career games (61 starts). He earned the 2021 Big East Sixth Man Award, scoring 7.5 points per game on 36.2 percent shooting and 2.0 rebounds per 20.7 minutes a game in 22 appearances (three starts).

Polley has played overseas the past two seasons. As a rookie in 2022-23, he played for PAOK BC of the Greek HEBA A1 League and averaged 6.8 points on 42.7 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 steals per 21.3 minutes in 40 appearances (two starts). Last season, Polley played in 24 games (23 starts) for Kolossos Rodou BC of the Greek HEBA A1 League and averaged 8.8 points on 43.2 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 steals per 24.7 minutes a game. He signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Indiana Pacers on 9/26/24 and was allocated to the Indiana Mad Ants on 10/26/24, where he appeared in one game before being waived on 10/13/24.

Brown is a 6-6, 205-pound guard out of Tennessee State and went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He played five seasons between the Tigers (2021-24) and the Georgia Bulldogs (2019-21). In five collegiate seasons Brown appeared in 103 total games (34 starts) and averaged 8.0 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 2.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.8 steals per 16.2 minutes a game. He was awarded All-OVC Second Team and played in the HBCU All-Star Game in his final collegiate season. In 2023-24, Brown posted a career-high 12.8 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.1 steals per 25.2 minutes in 28 games (21 starts).

He was the sixth pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft by the Skyforce on 10/26/24. He was waived on 11/7/24 ahead of the regular season.

Skyforce center Malik Williams and forward Tony Snell have been selected to compete in the 2024 AmeriCup qualifiers on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 for Team USA, which completed the transaction.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2024

Skyforce Acquires Polley and Brown - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.