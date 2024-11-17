Lucas Shines with Double-Double in Legends' Hard-Fought Home Opener against Hustle

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - In a thrilling home opener at a sold-out Comerica Center, the Texas Legends (0-3) came up just short in a tightly contested 90-85 loss to the Memphis Hustle (1-2).

Jarod Lucas led all scorers with 17 points, connecting on 4-of-9 from deep. Lucas also grabbed 10 rebounds, recording his first double-double of the season. Emanuel Miller anchored the team on the boards with a season-high 14 rebounds while adding 14 points. Warith Alatishe also made his presence felt in the paint, hauling in 13 rebounds and contributing 7 points alongside 6 assists.

The Legends matched the Hustle's physicality throughout the game, pulling ahead briefly in the second half before Memphis sealed the win. The game marked the first career victory for Hustle Head Coach T.C. Swirsky. with Miles Norris leading Memphis in scoring with 18 points, supported by Malachi Smith and Joao Pereira, who added 17 and 11 points.

The Legends will look to build on this strong performance as they prepare for their next matchup, taking on the reigning G League champs in a rematch of the season opener against the Blue on Thursday, on the road in Oklahoma City.

