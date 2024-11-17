Austin Falls Short to Mexico City, 99-92

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (3-2) fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (4-1), 99-92, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Two-Way forward Riley Minix led Austin with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from the three. Isaiah Miller added 18 points and 8 rebounds. Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. finished with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Mexico City took the lead by one in the first quarter, 24-23. Both teams traded buckets in the second period, but Mexico City closed the period on a 15-5 run to put them up at the break, 53-46. Minix finished with 13 first-half points for the Spurs while Juan Toscano-Anderson tallied 11 points for Mexico City. Austin climbed back in the third frame as they outscored the Capitanes 30-17 to take the lead, 76-70. The fourth frame featured a 12-0 Mexico City run to put them ahead 87-82 with 4:21 remaining. Though the Spurs would come within three (94-91) with 32.4 seconds remaining, three free throws from David Jones would seal the victory for the Capitanes.

Jones notched a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds. Toscano-Anderson finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds for Mexico City.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will go up against Mexico City again on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

