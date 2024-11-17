905 Fall in the Capital City

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (1-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors fell to the Capital City Go-Go (3-2) 113-131 Sunday afternoon. Evan Gilyard II put up a career-high 30 points and five assists, while Ruben Nembhard Jr. contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the matchup.

Raptors 905 opened their first matchup against the Go-Go on an early 14-7 before the home team found their rhythm, ending the quarter up six. The Go-Go held onto their lead throughout the second, eventually extending their lead to 64-54 going into the break.

Capital City came out of the gate strong, increasing their lead to 14 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, however, 16 points in five minutes from Gilyard brought the game within two. Determined to hold onto the win at home, the Go-Go strung together a series of stops and baskets, extending their lead to as many as 20, and eventually sealing the victory.

Charlie Brown Jr provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the loss. Raptors 905 alum Justin Champagnie contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for the Go-Go.

The two teams meet again Tuesday evening to close the two-game series. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm.

