Skyhawks Improve to 4-0 After 112-90 Victory on

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-0) defeated the Delaware Blue Coats (1-2) 112-90 thanks to a franchise record performance from the defense in tonight's second half, where the Skyhawks held Delaware to 33 points on 13-44 shooting from the field (.295 FG%) and 2-24 from deep (.083 3FG%).

It marked College Park's third game of the year holding an opponent to under 100 points, good for the most such games in the G League.

The defense was bolstered by forcing 16 turnovers, outscoring Delaware 21-6 in points off turnovers and 21-4 in fast break points.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow continued his hot streak and collected his second double-double in a row, netting 22 points (10-16 FGM), in addition to a game-high 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in 32 minutes in his third start.

First-year Skyhawk Daeqwon Plowden poured in his season high of 23 points on 8-14 shooting (.571 FG%) and 4-8 from deep (.500 3FG%), notching four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes off the bench.

Kevon Harris and Jordan Bowden weren't far behind, netting 17 points apiece, while Joirdon Nicholas contributed 15 points off the bench.

The Blue Coats jumped out to an early 13-point lead at multiple points in the first quarter, thanks to eight first quarter points from Justin Edwards, Lester Quinones and Darius Bazley. The Skyhawks would respond to end the quarter on a 10-4 run to cut Delaware's lead to 28-21 at the end of the first frame.

The second quarter went back-and-forth before the Skyhawks took their first lead of the game at the 1:20 mark of the second frame, eventually gaining a 62-57 first half advantage.

Barlow netted 18 of his 22 points in the first half (8-12 FGM), marking the sixth half of his career he has notched 18-or-more points.

Harris would open the third quarter on an 8-0 run of his own to push the lead to double digits, which the Skyhawks would keep that way for the remainder of the game.

College Park held Delaware to 17 third quarter points and 16 fourth quarter points, both marking season lows for opponent points in any quarter, leading to a 50-33 second half score, and a 112-90 final.

The win marks the first time since March 8, 2023, the Skyhawks have come back from a deficit of 13-or-more points to win by double digits.

The Blue Coats were led by four double-digit scorers, including Edwards who led Delaware with 18 points, and Quinones who had 16 points.

The Skyhawks are back at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for the last of a four-game homestand tomorrow night against the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m., before embarking on a two-game road trip against the Greensboro Swarm on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m., and a Nov. 22 matchup at 7 p.m.

