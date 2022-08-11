Billy Jerry Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have signed center Billy Jerry to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Jerry, 24, played in 15 games last season for the Thunder after finishing his NCAA career at Long Island University. Jerry scored 4 goals, along with 2 assists in his 15 Thunder games. The 6-foot-4 190-pound center will return to Glens Falls for his full rookie campaign.

"Billy Jerry is an intriguing young player that we added into the mix at the later moments of last season." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "With good size, skill, and smarts, he came in with a great attitude and earned himself success at this level. We look forward to seeing him progress at the center ice position and have high expectations for him from beginning to end."

Before turning pro, Jerry played NCAA Division 1 hockey with Long Island University and RPI. Jerry, the captain at Long Island University, scored 14 goals, along with 17 assists for 31 points in 34 games to finish his collegiate career. Prior to his senior season at Long Island University, Jerry played in 88 games in 3 seasons at RPI. He tallied 10 goals, 7 assists for 17 points

