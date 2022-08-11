The Lions Have Come to Terms with Right-Winger Nicolas Guay for the 2022-23 Season

Marc-André Bergeron, vice-president and general manager of the Lions de Trois-Rivières, has signed forward Nicolas Guay to a one-year contract. Guay becomes the 13th player to sign with the Lions and he possesses all the qualities to become a fan favourite.

"I am very pleased with this signing as Nicolas is a quality player," Bergeron said. "Not only does he have leadership qualities, but he is also an extremely competitive player. His style of play is going to be a great asset to the team and I think our fans will enjoy watching him play."

The 23-year-old forward had plenty of success in the university ranks last season, notching 14 goals and adding 11 assists in just 18 games with the University of New Brunswick Reds. The Reds were also home in 2021-22 to new Lions centreman James Phelan. Guay's performance in Atlantic University Sport led him to play in 16 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks towards the end of their season.

Before joining the UNB Reds, the Châteauguay native completed his junior career with the Rimouski Oceanic. During his 266-game regular-season QMJHL career (along with 31 playoff games), Guay was named captain of both the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Saint John Sea Dogs. The right-winger has demonstrated he has excellent on-ice vision as well as a booming shot that enabled him to amass 67 goals and 86 assists in 126 regular-season games during his last two seasons in the QMJHL.

