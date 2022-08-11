Gladiators Sign Graves and Strengthen Back End

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the team has signed veteran defenseman Jacob Graves for the 2022-23 season. Graves is the eighth player and the third defenseman to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"Graves made a big impact for us after coming over in a trade last season," said Team President Jerry James. "I'm glad our fans will get to see him for a full season and see how talented he really is."

Graves, 27, arrived in Atlanta on Mar. 31 last season as the key player in a trade that sent Billy Constantinou, Peter Bates, and Greg Campbell to the Wichita Thunder. Graves finished the 2021-22 docket with 10 assists in 34 games between Wichita and Atlanta.

Jacob Graves Photo Link "Graves is a warrior," remarked Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a great team guy, a great locker room guy, and is a good fit for our room. The guys love him."

The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder spend two-and-a-half seasons in Wichita before coming to Atlanta via trade. In that stretch with the Thunder, Graves tabbed 20 points (2G-18A) and 215 PIM in 109 games.

"Can't wait to get after it for a full season with the Glads," said Graves. "We had some great momentum after last season, and we've got a really strong group coming back."

The Barrie, Ontario native has also skated with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Quad City Mallards, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, and Florida Everblades in the ECHL.

Graves joins Tim Davison (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), Hugo Roy (F), Alex Sakellaropoulos (G), Cody Sylvester (F), and Derek Topatigh (D) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23.

