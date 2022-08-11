Admirals Name SPHL Coach of the Year Carr Assistant Coach

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced today that Jeff Carr has been named the new assistant coach of the Norfolk Admirals.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to be joining the Norfolk Admirals organization," Carr said. "I'm looking forward to working each day with Coach Taylor to make Norfolk a winning organization. I want to thank Owner Patrick Cavanagh, President Billy Johnson, and Coach Taylor for the incredible opportunity to welcome my wife and I to the Admirals family."

Carr, 37, joins the Admirals after spending the last five seasons as the head coach of the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears. He was named the 2021-22 SPHL Coach of the Year after leading the Ice Bears to a 42-10-8 record, which was the franchise's first regular season title since 2009. The 42 victories set the all-time regular season record for wins in SPHL history. In five seasons under Carr's leadership, the Ice Bears combined record was 151-83-24 (.632%).

The Eagle River, WI native began his coaching career in 2012-13 as an assistant coach with the WSHL's Salt Lake City Moose. He was promoted to head coach for the next two seasons in which the Moose secured playoff births. After a brief stint with the Odgen Mustangs in the WSHL, Carr was named the assistant coach of the ECHL's Utah Grizzles in 2016-17. One year later, he was named Knoxville's head coach.

Carr will join General Manager/Head Coach Rod Taylor behind the Admirals bench starting this upcoming season.

"I am very excited to team up with Jeff Carr as he joins the Admirals Hockey Operations staff as our new assistant coach," said Taylor. "Jeff brings great experience and has achieved some amazing success in his coaching career. I am looking forward to working with him in building a winning culture here in Norfolk. I think Jeff will fit in well with the Admirals family."

