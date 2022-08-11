Stefan LeBlanc Back with the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Stefan Leblanc to return for the 2022-23 season.

Leblanc, 26, will be heading into his third season with the Everblades. Last year, Leblanc totaled one goal and 12 assists in 33 games during the 2021-22 season.

In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Leblanc played 20 contests tallying five goals and 10 assists for 15 points, which ranked fourth among the Blades.

The Oakville, Ontario native solidified his name with the Blades during the 2020-21 season, in which he played 52 games, scoring four goals and an ECHL career-high 20 assists during the regular season. In addition, he secured four assists in five games in the postseason.

Before joining the Everblades, Leblanc played the Sudbury Wolves (2013-14) and Mississauga Steelheads (2013-17) of the Ontario Hockey League. While with the Steelheads, he served as an alternate captain for three seasons from 2014-17. Leblanc then played for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League during the 2017-18 season, tallying two goals and eight assists in 56 games.

Leblanc spent the 2018-19 season playing for the Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets of the AHL and the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL. Collectively, he notched three goals and 25 assists in 68 regular season games. In the 2019-20 regular season, Leblanc picked up two goals and four assists in 32 games with Utica.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

