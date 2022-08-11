Mavericks Sign Forward Luke Morgan

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Luke Morgan.

Morgan, a 24-year-old forward from Brighton, Michigan will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Morgan played for the University of Michigan from 2018-22. During his time as a wolverine, he recorded 44 points on 16 goals and 28 assists in 137 games played. Most recently in his senior season, Morgan played 39 games, recording 11 points on four goals and seven assists. Before his time at Michigan, Morgan played at Lake Superior State University in 2016-17 where he recorded 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists in 36 games.

"Morgan hits hard, plays hard, competes hard and has a great engine," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "Luke was a strong player at the University of Michigan and we believe he could be an even better pro."

"Luke comes to us from one of the top NCAA programs in the country," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "Being slotted behind a lot of NHL caliber players, he was mostly relied upon as a shutdown forward at Michigan, but we see a ton of potential for him to break out offensively as a pro. His compete level is off the charts and his coaches all raved about his character and will to win."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

