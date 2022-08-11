Mariners Open Skate & Autograph Session Dates Revealed

August 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced six postgame "open skate" dates and two full-team autograph sessions on Thursday as they continued revealing the promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season. Open skates have been among the most popular promotions since the birth of the Mariners organization, allowing fans to experience the thrill of skating on Mariners ice after enjoying a game.

The first chance for fans to skate on the Mariners ice is Sunday, October 23rd, following the second home game of the season. To commemorate the holiday season, Mariners players will join the skate after the game on Sunday, December 4th. All open skates will occur on dates with afternoon games this season. Sunday games begin at 3 PM with a special "Kids Club Game" start time on Wednesday, December 28th, of 1 PM. A full list of open skate dates can be found in the table below.

"One of the best experiences we offer fans is a skate on the Cross Insurance Arena ice," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "It is one of my favorite visuals of Mariners fans. It is great to see young-at-heart adults skating hand-in-hand, youth hockey players weaving around the skaters and young children still learning to keep their skates under them."

Fans who wish to participate in open skates must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon passing through the security gates. All fans must also sign a waiver and be checked in by puck drop in order to reserve a spot in the skate. Each open skate event will begin shortly after the game ends and will last approximately one hour.

Also this season, a full team autograph session will take place following two games: Saturday, November 5th and Saturday, December 10th. In-game autograph booths featuring scratched players will also return throughout the season.

2022-23 OPEN SKATES & AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Date Game Time Promotion

Sun, Oct. 23, 2022 3:00 PM Open Skate

Sat, Nov. 5, 2022 6:00 PM Full Team Autograph Session

Sun, Dec. 4, 2022 3:00 PM Open Skate with players

Sat, Dec. 10, 2022 6:00 PM Full Team Autograph Session

Weds, Dec. 28, 2022 1:00 PM Open Skate

Sun, Mar. 5, 2023 3:00 PM Open Skate

Sun, Mar. 19, 2023 3:00 PM Open Skate

Sun, Apr. 9, 2023 3:00 PM Open Skate

All promotions are subject to change

The Mariners announced nine initial theme night dates last month. The promotional schedule will continue to be revealed throughout the offseason, including future announcements of specialty jerseys, giveaways, and additional theme nights. The full 2022-23 Mariners schedule can be found here.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.