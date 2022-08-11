Solar Bears Partner with Local Music Distributor Jamvana for 2022-23 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the launch of its partnership with local music distribution company Jamvana for the 2022-23 season. After more than a decade in the music business, this partnership is the first of its kind for Jamvana.

With this momentous partnership, Jamvana's CEO, Robert Leigh, said, "Jamvana is thrilled to be part of the Orlando Solar Bears! We have a solid team to make this one of the best seasons yet. I'm very thankful to have Jamvana as part of the Orlando community and partner with the Solar Bears. Team building, working relationships, alongside education about the music industry is very exciting for us. You can catch us losing our voices by cheering along with the fans for our Bears. Let's go Bears!"

Under the partnership, Jamvana will provide exclusively curated music for Solar Bears home games at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center during the 2022-23 season. Leigh, who performs under his moniker ROB ANALYZE, will DJ these events. With more than one million sound recordings distributed to online digital service providers like Spotify and Apple Music, Jamvana will tap into its diverse artist roster and play their music during exclusive Solar Bears events. Furthermore, Jamvana will be the presenting sponsor of the Solar Bears Concert Series.

"A Solar Bears game provides up to three hours of live entertainment, and this latest partnership with Jamvana opens up a tremendous opportunity for us to enhance that experience for our fans," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Our fans rank among the best in professional hockey, and we owe it to them to deliver a legendary experience that continues to add to the value proposition our games offer."

Additional details about the Solar Bears Concert Series will be announced during the 2022-23 season.

About Jamvana: Jamvana is a Spotify-preferred music distribution company based in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2008 by Robert Leigh, Jamvana has distributed more than 1 million sound recordings for 22,000 record labels and 67,000 artists to date. Artists that use Jamvana include heavyweights like Fabian Mazur, Rain Man (formerly â  of Krewella), Gucci Mane, Ondamike, and DJ Fixx. Labels include Max Vangeli's NoFace Records, Ravesta Records, Rightsify, and Blackbox Music Group. Earlier this year, Jamvana launched "The Vana Room" podcast which aims to educate musicians on topics across the music business, such as royalties, copyrights, marketing, music production, distribution, and more. Hosts for "The Vana Room" are Jamvana CEO Robert Leigh, dance music journalist and producer Lennon Cihak, and educator Monika "Monique" Mason.

