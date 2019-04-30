Big South Baseball Championship Tickets On-Sale Now

Fayetteville, NC: Tickets for the 2019 Big South Conference Baseball Championship at the new SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C., are now on sale. The championship tournament will be held at Segra Stadium Tuesday-Saturday, May 21-25, and tickets can be purchased daily through the BB&T Box Office from 10:00am-6:00pm, online through www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by phone at 910-339-1989.

Tickets are for full week passes (two options), daily general admission seating (Tuesday-Friday) plus reserved spaces, with additional special seating sections available for the Saturday, May 25 Championship Final. Pricing for all days and seating areas is as follows:

- Full Week Passes

o $45 per person, includes Diamond or Reserved seat for Saturday Final

o $55 per person, includes AEVEX Veterans Club access for Saturday Final

- Tuesday-Friday (daily general admission) -- $10 per day; 20% off for military/student/child

- Saturday Final (general admission) -- $12; 20% off for military/student/child

- Saturday Final (Diamond/Reserved seats) -- $16 per day; 20% off for military/student/child

- Saturday Final (AEVEX Veterans Club) -- $25

- Reserved Spaces --

o Suite (up to 20) -- $400 per day; $800 for Saturday Final

o Field Box (up to 12) -- $250 per day; $500 for Saturday Final

o Dugout Box (up to 8) -- $400 Saturday Final only

The Big South Conference, City of Fayetteville and Houston Astros announced on July 18, 2018 an agreement to host the Big South Conference Baseball Championship for the next three years. The nine-team tournament begins with a single-elimination round on Tuesday, May 21, and culminates with the "Winner Take All" Championship game on Saturday, May 25 at 12:00pm on ESPNU.

"Dating back to early 2018, Commissioner Kyle Kallander and the Big South were believers in our vision for downtown Fayetteville," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "Now that our vision has materialized, we look forward to rewarding the conference, universities, students, and fans with a first-class conference championship experience. Many of these student-athletes hail from the greater Fayetteville area and have the potential of future Major Leaguers."

The move to 5,252-seat SEGRA Stadium provides the Big South with a true neutral site location for its Baseball Championship for the third time in the past four years within the league's footprint of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The nationally-televised tournament will air on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ESPNU, and will serve as the first major event hosted at the new ballpark, which is the home facility for the Houston Astros' Class A Advanced affiliate Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Carolina League.

