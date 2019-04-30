LHP Bryan Hudson placed on the 7-day Injured List

April 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Bryan Hudson has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

RHP Brendan King has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Low A Eugene

King, a 24-year-old reliever, has pitched in three games with the Pelicans in 2019, recording an 0-1 record and a 9.45 ERA. The 20th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 out of Holy Cross, King pitched in 35 games, seven starts, in 2018 with Low-A South Bend, recording a 3.39 ERA. At Holy Cross, he was a 1st Team All-Patriot League member in 2015 and 2016 and, after serving as a reliever his first two season, transitioned into a full-time starters role in his final two seasons.

The roster now sits at 25 active players with two on the Injured List and on 40-man rehabber.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.