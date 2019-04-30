Late Potomac Rallies Fall Short in 11-10 Loss to Dash

Winston-Salem, NC - The Potomac Nationals (9-17) came tantalizingly close to a thrilling comeback victory in Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, but saw their late rallies come up a run short in an 11-10 loss to the Dash.

Potomac scored 10 runs on only six hits, drawing a season-high 13 walks as the Dash (15-11) struggled to find command from their relief corps. SS David Masters hit a three-run home run with the P-Nats down to their final out in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but CF Cole Freeman saw his opposite-field drive hauled in shy of the warning track one batter later to end the game.

For the second straight night, the P-Nats scored first with three straight singles and 3B Anderson Franco's RBI fielder's choice. Winston-Salem starter RHP Zach Lewis settled down after escaping the jam, ultimately going 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Winston-Salem took the lead back in the bottom of the second off RHP Andrew Lee (L, 1-1), who was making his first start of the season after five relief outings. The three-run frame was capped by a two-run double from 3B Yeyson Yrizarri to put the Dash ahead 3-1.

DH Tate Blackman added another pair of Winston-Salem runs in the fourth with an RBI double and subsequent Lee wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-1. Lee departed after 4.1 innings, with LHP Carson Teel stranding a pair in the fifth to keep the game within reach.

Teel walked the first man he faced in the sixth, and doubles from RF Tyler Frost and 1B Jameson Fisher both brought home runs to put the Dash ahead 8-1. RHP Jake Elliott (W, 3-0) pitched 1.1 innings of effective relief for the Dash through the middle innings, and Potomac's deficit looked insurmountable until the seventh when control issues from the Winston-Salem bullpen pulled them back in the game.

The P-Nats sent 11 batters to the plate in the six-run seventh, but managed only one hit with six walks and an error by Fisher at first base. 1B Aldrem Corredor started a two-out rally with a two-run single to left field, C Jakson Reetz and 2B Osvaldo Abreu each drew bases-loaded walks, and Franco drove in a pair on a hot smash to Fisher that would have been the third out. RHP Alec Hansen, RHP Austin Conway and LHP Kevin Escorcia patched together the inning for the Dash, with each pitcher struggling to find the strike zone.

Another rally started in the eighth inning, as Freeman and LF Telmito Agustin drew free passes to start the inning. But Escorcia was relieved by RHP Luis Ledo (S, 5), who worked out of the jam to keep Winston-Salem ahead by a run.

Three crucial insurance runs scored in the bottom of the eighth against LHP Hayden Howard, who allowed an RBI triple to 2B Nick Madrigal and safety squeeze single to SS Zach Remillard. One run was unearned after Corredor mishandled the bunt and made an errant throw to first base. Masters got the three runs back in the ninth off Ledo with his team-leading fifth home run of the year, but Freeman's high drive to right field came up just short of completing the elusive comeback.

The P-Nats continue their series against Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning as RHP Malvin Peña faces off against LHP Cristian Castillo. The Potomac Broadcast will get underway at 10:45 a.m. with the P-Nats Leadoff Show before a scheduled 11:00 first pitch from BB&T Ballpark. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

