Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 30 vs. Potomac)

Following five roster moves from earlier in the day, including the promotion of Steele Walker from Kannapolis to Winston-Salem, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Potomac Nationals on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (14-11) vs. Potomac Nationals (9-16)

RHP Zach Lewis (2-1, 5.95 ERA) vs. RHP Andrew Lee (1-0, 2.30 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #26 (Home Game #12)

DASH CRUSH FOUR HOMERS IN WIN

On the strength of four home runs, including two by Jameson Fisher, the Dash scored a season-high 12 runs and racked up 16 hits to clobber the Potomac Nationals 12-5 on Monday night at BB&T Ballpark. Fisher hit a solo blast and a three-run homer in the victory, posting his first multi-homer game since June 28, 2016. His two homers traveled an estimated 844 feet. Luis Robert and JJ Muno each connected on a long ball in the fourth. Robert finished the night 4-for-5 and a home run shy of the cycle.

LA PANTERA IS MOVING ON UP

Robert, who is rated the 37th-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, has earned his first career promotion to Double-A Birmingham, the White Sox announced on Tuesday. Robert, who the White Sox signed for $26 million in May of 2017, leaves the Carolina League sitting atop the circuit in average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69). In total, the 21-year-old ended up posting 12 multi-hit efforts in 19 games played. Prior to the regular season, Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

MORE PROMOTIONS

Along with Robert, left-hander Kyle Kubat and right-hander Jose Nin have also earned promotions to Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, respectively. Kubat returns to the Double-A level after pitching in seven games for the Barons in 2017. In four starts this year with the Dash, the southpaw went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA. A former Royals farmhand, Kubat was traded over to the White Sox from Kansas City for cash in March of 2017. Nin, who previously suited up in the Phillies organization, will be pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career. The right-hander yielded a 3.65 ERA in eight outings with the Dash, and he went 3-for-3 in save opportunities. Nin did not allow a run over his last six appearances.

MEET THE NEW STARS IN DASH CITY

While Robert, Kubat and Nin have earned promotions from Winston-Salem, outfielder Steele Walker and right-hander Austin Conway have been promoted from Low-A Kannapolis to Winston-Salem. A second-round pick by the White Sox in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma, Walker joins the High-A level for the first time, The 22-year-old dominated with the Kannapolis Intimidators, posting a .365/.437/.581 batting line with 13 extra-base hits in 20 contests. He joins a team with two of his former Sooner teammates in right-handers Alec Hansen and Jake Elliott. Meanwhile, Conway will also be making his High-A debut with Winston-Salem. A 31st-round selection of the University of Louisville, Conway did not yield a run in five appearances for the Intimidators this season.

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal went 17 games without striking out before last night's strikeout in the sixth inning. Overall, Madrigal's non-strikeout stretch spanned 67 at-bats and 75 plate appearances. Madrigal's last strikeout prior to Monday came on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In his career, Madrigal has now posted two stretches of 70-plus plate appearances without a strikeout, with the other instance coming at the start of his professional career when he had 72 plate appearances without a strikeout. Through 21 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .376 on-base percentage. The 22-year-old currently leads the team with seven multi-RBI efforts. Before joining the White Sox, Madrigal starred for the Oregon State Beavers, where he helped the program win a national championship in 2018. He went on to become the highest drafted player in the program's history when he was picked fourth overall last year.

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem has won six out of its last seven games, while the team's three-game winning streak marks the third time the club has won three consecutive games this season.

