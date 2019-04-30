April 30 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





Winners of three straight, the Carolina Mudcats (15-10) continue a seven game road trip tonight with game two of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox (11-13) at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina won last night's series opener 5-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the current four game set and a 1-0 lead in the overall 15 game season series between the two teams. Tonight's game will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at SALEM RED SOX (BOSTON RED SOX)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 26, Away Game 16 | Haley Toyota Field | Salem, VA

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 15-10; SAL: 11-13

Streaks: CAR: W3; SAL: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, SAL: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 5-5; SAL: 4-6

Road Record: CAR: 10-5; SAL: 7-7

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; SAL: 8-9

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 1-0 @OPP (8)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TUE, 4/30 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (1-3, 4.09) at Salem RHP Daniel Gonzalez (1-2, 3.74)

WED, 5/1 at SAL, 11:05 AM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-3, 7.36) at Salem LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (1-3, 5.09)

THU, 5/2 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (3-0, 4.15) at Salem RHP Kutter Crawford (1-0, 1.96)

TONIGHT: Winners of three straight, the Mudcats continue a seven game road trip tonight with game two of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina won last night's series opener 5-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the current four game set and a 1-0 lead in the overall 15 game season series between the two teams.

ICYMI: Pat McInerney hit a game tying RBI double and Eddie Silva drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice during a two run sixth, Rob Henry hit his sixth home run of the season, Cody Beckman earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief and Clayton Andrews picked up his first save as the Mudcats defeated the Red Sox 5-3 on Monday night at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. The win was Carolina's third straight and put an end to Salem's winning streak as the Red Sox had won six straight before Monday's game. The Mudcats were out hit in the series opening win, but ended up taking advantage of three Salem errors while scoring a couple of unearned runs over the first four innings before breaking out with a two run sixth and one run seventh.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Rob Henry hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of last night's series opening win in Salem, giving him team high six home runs this season. Henry's solo homer also gave him sole ownership of second on the Carolina League leader board in home runs hit this season. Henry's home run was also just the sixth homer hit at Haley Toyota Field in 2019. The Red Sox offense has not yet hit a home run at home this season and the Salem pitching staff has now allowed six homers, including Henry's, at home this season.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTER...

Dylan File: 1-3, 4.09, 4 GS, 22.0 IP, 10 ER, 2 BB, 24 SO

Last outing - 4/25 at MB: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO

Named CL Pitcher of the Week for week of 4/22-4/28 (6.0 IP, 0 R, 5 SO)

Currently leads the CL in K/BB (12.00) and FIP (2.49), per Fangraphs

RETURN OF THE MAC: Pat McInerney went 2-for-4 with a RBI double last night and now has hit safely in each of his four games played this season. McInerney also had a walk-off single on Sunday afternoon versus Potomac while going 1-for-4 with a RBI. He also hit his first home run as a Mudcat three nights ago after going 2-for-4 with a 2-run home run, 3 RBI and two runs scored on April 27. McInerney additionally became the first Mudcat to score three times in a game after going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in his first game of the 2019 season on April 26. McInerney was added to the Carolina roster on April 25 after beginning the season in extended spring training.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry went 3-for-5 with two, 2-out home runs and four 2-out RBI (5 RBI overall) on April 27 against Potomac and has now totaled 15 two-out RBI this season and 21 RBI overall. Henry is batting .316/.316/.632 (12-for-38) with a .947 OPS and 15 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

WEEKLY HONORS: RHP Dylan File was today named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22 through April 28. His lone start during that span came in Myrtle Beach where he earned his first win of the season after striking out five, scattering five hits and holding the Pelicans scoreless over 6.0 IP. He is the first Mudcat to earn a weekly award honor this season.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.221), 8th in on-base (.311), 8th in OPS (.674), 8th in hits (172) and 8th in doubles (31) this season.

ALL THAT POWER: The Mudcats enter tonight's game with a Carolina League best 25 home runs hit so far this season, one better than Fayetteville's 24. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 20 homers over their last 14 games. Carolina has additionally homered in five straight games (April 25 - Present). Carolina's longest streak of consecutive games with a home run is eight and ran from April 15 through April 23 (13 HR in 8 G).

APRIL HIGHS: Carolina's 25 home runs hit this month are a new franchise high for most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in the first month of their season... Carolina has also combined for 20 HBP this month, setting a new team high for HBP in April since the 2004 season. Historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 25 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats and Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston) are the only full-season teams in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 9th in the CL in OPS (.862), tied for 6th in walks (13) and tied for 4th in runs (16)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 6th in the CL in doubles (7), 7th in OBP (.4141) and 1st in walks (17)... Rob Henry is currently 2nd in the CL in homers (5)... Payton Henry is currently 3rd in the CL in homers (5), tied for 2nd in RBI (21), tied for 4th in total bases (45) and 7th in slugging (.495)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and games (11)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (6) and is tied for 2nd in games (10).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 153 148 .508 301 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.