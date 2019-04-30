Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 30 vs. Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) in the second game of the four-game series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.82 ERA) makes his third start for the Birds against LHP Jake Latz (0-1, 10.38 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS SHUT OUT, DROP FIFTH STRAIGHT CONTEST

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blanked by the Down East Wood Ducks on Monday night 3-0 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tyler Phillips (2-1) threw seven innings for Down East, striking out seven and allowing just six base runners. He now has thrown 14 shutout innings against the Birds. The Pelicans tied a season low with just three hits offensively while their own pitching staff did not walk a batter.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

The Pelicans are third in the Carolina League with 29 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Rangers affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. Zach Davis and D.J. Wilson lead the way with six stolen bases while Carlos Sepulveda and Jimmy Herron are all tied for second with four apiece. Wilson and Davis' six stolen bags are tied for sixth in the league, though Davis hit the IL on Friday.

TOUGH APRIL

With the loss on Monday, the Pelicans are now 7-18 (.280). Those 18 losses are the most in recorded franchise history in the first month of the year (dating back to 2005). In 2019, the Pelicans are hitting .211 with a 5.38 ERA while the 2018 Birds, who set the original franchise low at 9-15, in April finished with a .238 batting average and a 4.81 ERA. The .211 batting average is on pace to set a franchise record for the lowest average in April, while the 5.49 ERA is the highest since 2010 (6.44 April ERA).

GET OUT OF YEILER FREE CARD

Throughout the season, Yeiler Peguero has been a force of stability at the bottom of the order for the Birds, but he was inserted in the leadoff spot on Sunday. Over his last nine games, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with a 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, RS and a BB. On Friday, he doubled, triple and tied a career best with three RBIs.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AMAZING

The Pelicans shortstop, Aramis Ademan, capped an incredible stretch on Sunday with a career day. Against Salem, he knocked in a career-best five runs with a 2-for-5 day. He ripped a two-run double in the second innings and cranked a three-run homer in the sixth. Over his last 11 games, the left-handed batter is hitting .387/.548/.742 with a 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBIs, 10 BB and 6 RS. After striking out nine times in his first six games, Ademan has only K'ed six times in this 11-game stretch.

FEELING THE PAYNE

The Pelicans backup catcher, Tyler Payne, has been swinging a hot bat for the Birds. Having reached in 10-straight games, he is hitting .297 (11-for-37)/.333/.486 with 4 2B, a HR, 3 RBIs, 3 RS and 2 BB. Before the streak started, Payne began the year 1-for-7 at the plate.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 5.89 ERA (55 ER over 84.0 IP).

STRUGGLING OUT OF THE GATE

In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Salem Red Sox, the Pelicans allowed 12 runs in the first inning alone. Over the first 25 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 25 runs in the opening frame (9.00 ERA). On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 20 runs in the first inning themselves.

BIRDS ON THE POUND

On Monday, the Pelicans went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Over the last eight games, in which the Pelicans are 1-7, the Birds struggled with RISP. They just hit .200 (15-for-75) with a runner at second or third in those games. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .230 (48-for-209) with RISP and .242 (24-for-99) with two outs and RISP.

LET'S PICK UP THE PACE

The Pelicans were flying last night, playing a 2:26 game. On the season before Monday, they had played an average game time of 3:06:17 this season, the second-longest average in the Carolina League behind Fayetteville (3:08:24). The average game time in the Carolina league this season is 2:56:27 while the MLB average is 3:04:15 for nine-innings games. Last season, the Birds averaged 3:01:03, which was the second-longest average in the league as well.

PELICAN POINTS

Grant Fennell has picked up six hits in last four games since returning from the IL. They were his first five hits of the season after starting 0-for-18...Bryan Hudson hit the IL on Tuesday and Brendan King was recalled from Short Season Low A Eugene...Ben Hecht has stuck out at least two batters in five of his last six games after whiffing three in 2.0 IP on Monday.

