April 30 Game Information

April 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Tonight the Wood Ducks (17-8) and Pelicans (7-18) play the second game of their four game series at TicketReturn.com field at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Jake Latz (0-1, 10.38) will make his third start of the season for Down East, opposed by Myrtle Beach righty Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.82). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: Tyler Phillips fired seven shutout innings, while Tyreque Reed and JP Martinez each went yard at the plate, leading the Woodies to a 3-0 shutout win over the Pelicans. Diosbel Arias also singled home a run in the first to open the scoring, and has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. Michael Matuella picked up the hold with a scoreless eighth inning, while Joe Barlow pitched around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn his first save of the year.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The homer from JP Martinez was his first of the season, and it snapped an 0-for-22 at the plate. The shutout win was the Woodies fourth of the year, and second against the Pelicans, with Tyler Phillips earning the victory each time. He is in line to face Myrtle Beach again next Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

SUPER STARTERS: The Woodies have won four consecutive games, behind four straight quality starts. They have held opponents to just four runs over the last four games, including a pair of shutout wins. Starting pitching has combined to go 25 innings, allowing just three earned runs (1.08 ERA).

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Today Yonny Hernandez was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 22-28. Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games played this week, and has now reached base safely in nine straight, after working two walks on Sunday. He increased his average from .267 to .328 over that span, and now boasts an on-base percentage of .461 which ranks third in the Carolina League. He is also tied for second in the league in walks with 16.

ARIAS ABOARD: Disobel Arias has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, going (22-56, .393) at the plate. Over that span he has in-creased his batting average from .250 to .341, and now ranks eighth in the Carolina League. He has also raised his slugging percentage from .281 to .443 over that stretch. In Short-Season Spokane last year, Arias posted a slash line of .366/.451/.491/.942.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila has been outstanding in his four appearanc-es since being called up to Down East last week. He has combined to strike out nine in six innings, allowing four walks, while he has yet to give up a hit or a run.

SUCCESS vs the BIRDS: This season the Woodies are now 4-0 against the Pelicans, outscoring Myrtle Beach 27-8, and boasting an ERA of 2.00.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are now 10-7 at home, compared to a 6-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .229, with an OPS of .645, and an ERA of 3.13. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .277 to go along with an OPS of .763, and an ERA of 1.41.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just six home runs through 25 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. The Red Sox (9) are the only other team that has allowed fewer than ten home runs on the year, with Frederick leading the league with 21 home runs allowed. At the plate the Woodies have hit 14 long balls, more than double the number they have allowed.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers last Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

