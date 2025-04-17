Big First Inning Leads Hot Rods to 6-5 Win over Hub City

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Garrett Edwards shined over 5.0 innings of one run baseball and a four-run first inning boosted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-6) to a 6-5 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers (7-5) on Thursday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods exploded for four runs in the top of the first inning against Hub City starter Paul Bonzagni. Adrian Santana led off with a single, Emilien Pitre reached on an error, and Aidan Smith walked to load the bases. Mac Horvath hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Santana. Daniel Vellojin walked, scoring Pitre. Later in the inning, Jhon Diaz and Hunter Haas collected back-to-back RBI base hits, giving Bowling Green a 4-0 lead.

Hub City responded with their first run in the bottom of the fourth against Edwards. Arturo Disla led off with a double, advanced to second on a groundout from Keith Jones, and scored on another groundout from Gleider Figuereo, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

Two more runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the sixth against Spartanburgers reliever Mailon Felix. Haas led off with a single, Bryan Broecker walked, and Santana singled to load the bases. Pitre pushed in a run with a walk and Smith allowed a run to score on a double play, making it a 6-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Spartanburgers continued their scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning against Hot Rods reliever Dylan Lesko. Dylan Dreiling led off with a walk, and two outs later, Jones blasted a two-run homer, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 6-3.

A pair of runs scored for Hub City in the bottom of the eighth inning against Bowling Green reliever Adam Boucher. Jones, Figuereo, Cal Stark, and Quincy Scott pushed in a run with consecutive walks. Theo Hardy grounded out, scoring another run, making it 6-5 in favor of Bowling Green. Jack Snyder tossed a perfect ninth inning, locking up a 6-5 Hot Rods win.

Edwards (2-0) picked up his second win of the season, hurling 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. Bonzagni (0-1) was given his first loss of the year, surrendering four runs (three earned) on three hits, walking two and striking out two while recording just two outs. Snyder (1) earned his first save of the year, going 1.2 perfect innings in relief.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the fourth game of a six-game series with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (0-0, 2.00) against Hub City RHP David Davalillo (0-0, 1.42).

