Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws, 8-6 in Extra Innings Thursday Evening

April 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 88-6 in extra innings on Thursday, April 17. The BlueClaws improved to 5-7 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 8-4. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 9-8, while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder Keiner Delgado led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with a double and three RBI. Jesus Castillo followed close behind as he went 2-5 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Duce Gourson, Omar Alfonzo, and Esmerlyn Valdez.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Carson DeMartini as he went 3-5 with two doubles and one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also recorded by Devin Saltiban, Dylan Campbell, Bryson Ware, Luke Davis, Kehden Hettiger, and Pierce Bennett.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits and two earned runs on four innings of work. Julian Bosnic took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded picture Alex McFarlane as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Tommy McCollum recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 1-0 on the season while Paxton Thompson tallied his first save.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Friday, April 18 for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

