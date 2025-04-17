Comeback 'Clones: Brooklyn Rallies for Five in the 9th to Defeat Aberdeen 7-3

(Aberdeen, MD) - The Comeback 'Clones made an appearance for the first time during the 2025 season as they scored five runs in the top of the ninth to run away with a 7-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds. Chris Suero's two-RBI double in the ninth turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead before Brooklyn poured it on to get some breathing room.

It was the Cyclones who drew first blood on Thursday night after Suero was hit by a pitch, stole second, stole third, and later scored on a sacrifice fly from D'Andre Smith to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The 'Clones lead was short-lived, however, as Aberdeen responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the third. Brooklyn starter Brendan Girton, who cruised through the first two frames, ran into trouble after allowing four-straight hits to start the inning, which led to the IronBirds jumping in front 2-1. The righthander was able to limit the damage from there, allowing just an RBI groundout while retiring the next three batters he faced, and Aberdeen had a 3-1 advantage after three innings of play.

The former Oklahoma Sooner's night came to a close after 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four. RHP Joel Díaz was first out of the bullpen for Brooklyn and stranded a pair of inherited runners in the fourth to keep the deficit at two runs.

RHP Michael Forret made the start for Aberdeen and was dominant over his 5.0 hitless innings of work, striking out nine and walking one. But when Forret departed, the Cyclones' bats were finally able to break through. Boston Baro got things started with a one-out ground-rule double - the Cyclones' first hit of the game - and Jacob Reimer would chase him home with a flare into right field that trimmed the Aberdeen lead to 3-2.

Díaz was phenomenal in relief for Brooklyn, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames, allowing just one walk while striking out four. Through 11.2 innings so far this season, the 21-year-old has yet to allow a run while striking out 13.

The 'Clones had a chance to draw even in the ninth when Jacob Reimer laced a one-out double over the right fielder's head and Eli Serrano III worked a walk to put the tying and go-ahead runners aboard for Suero. After falling behind in the count 1-2, Suero fought back and roped a 2-2 offering down the left field line to score a pair and turn the game on its head with the Cyclones now leading, 4-3.

But Brooklyn didn't stop there. Estarling Mercado followed with an RBI double of his own and later came around to score on D'Andre Smith's second RBI of the night. Jefrey De Los Santos then reached on an error that allowed Smith to score and push the Brooklyn advantage to 7-3.

That's how the game would end, as Dylan Ross closed it out with 2.0 dominant frames, striking out four to collect the win. Diaz and Ross combined to not allow a hit over the final 5.2 innings of the game.

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 8-4 on the season and has won four of their last five games. LHP Zach Thornton (2-0) will make the start for Brooklyn on Friday evening before rehabbing MLB All-Star Paul Blackburn begins his MLB rehabilitation assignment with the Cyclones on Saturday.

