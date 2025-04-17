Claws Rally, Then Walk to 8-6 Win over Greensboro on Thursday

GREENSBORO, NC - The BlueClaws drew three bases loaded walks in the tenth inning and rallied to top Greensboro 8-6 on Thursday night at First National Bank Field.

Jersey Shore tied the game in the top of the ninth. Down 5-3 with two outs, Devin Saltiban doubled up the right field line to score two. The next two batters walked to load the bases but Eduardo Lopez flew out to centerfield to end the inning.

In the bottom of ninth, Greensboro put runners on the corners against Tommy McCollum before an intentional walk loaded the bases. McCollum got a strikeout to end the inning and force the 10th.

In the 10th, Bryson Ware singled to move inherited runner Eduardo Lopez to third. Luke Davis walked to load the bases. Kehden Hettiger then walked to give the BlueClaws the lead. Raylin Heredia then walked to push the lead to 7-5. Julian Bosnic was then removed from the game and Ryan Harbin came in and walked Devin Saltiban to give the BlueClaws an 8-5 win. Carson DeMartini grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Paxton Thompson came on in the bottom of the inning and while the inherited runner scored, he got through the inning for his first save of the season.

The win gave the BlueClaws two in the first three games of the series with the Grasshoppers and pushed them to 5-7 on the season.

McCollum (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the second inning on a solo home run by Kehden Hettiger in his first BlueClaws at bat. The 20 year old joined Jersey Shore on Wednesday after opening the season with Clearwater. Dylan Campbell added an RBI double in the top of the third to put the BlueClaws up 2-0.

After a walk and a single to start the inning, Greensboro stormed back in the bottom of the third inning. Esmerlyn Valdez drove in a run on a single and Keiner Delgado tied the game with an RBI groundout.

Pierce Bennett put the BlueClaws back ahead with a solo home run in the fifth, his second home run of the season.

Greensboro tied the game in the seventh on a bases loaded walk by Luke Russo to Valdez. Josh Hejka then came in for his BlueClaws debut and gave up a two-run single to Delgado to put Greensboro ahead for the first time.

Carson DeMartini was 3-5 with two doubles in the win.

Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane gave up two runs in three innings.

Mavis Graves starts for the BlueClaws on Friday in the fourth game of the series in Greensboro.

