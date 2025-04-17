Slow Start Leads to 6-5 Stumble against Hot Rods

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers (7-5) were forced into comeback mode again on Thursday night, but a pair of late rallies came up one run short in a 6-5 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-6). The Hub City bullpen again carried a heavy load with over eight innings of two-run baseball, providing the offense a late chance.

Keith Jones sparked the late rallies from the Spartanburgers with his first professional home run. Jones tagged a homer over the right-field wall to score Dylan Dreiling. Jones would also score in a two-run eighth inning for the Spartanburgers, aided by four Hub City walks.

For the third straight game, Bowling Green jumped on the Spartanburgers' starter. The Hot Rods scored four runs on four hits and two walks against right-hander Paul Bonzagni (L, 0-1), who recorded two outs in the top of the first before he was replaced by Wilian Bormie.

Right-hander Garrett Edwards (W, 2-0) held the 'Burgers' bats quiet until the fourth, when Arturo Disla ripped a leadoff double into the left field corner. Two batters later, Gleider Figuereo bounced a chopper to the shortstop, bringing Disla home.

Bormie kept the Hub City bullpen's scoreless streak alive with 3 1/3 innings to bridge the gap until the fourth, and Mailon Felix put up a zero in the fifth. The Hot Rods got to Felix in the sixth, capitalizing on three walks and two hits to plate two runs before the right-hander escaped the jam with a double play and a popout.

Anthony Susac and Josh Mollerus combined to post shutout frames from the seventh through ninth innings. Meanwhile, the Spartanburgers flipped the momentum at the plate. The Jones homer cut Bowling Green's advantage to 6-3. Then in the eighth, Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher walked four straight batters, slimming the lead to 6-4. Bowling Green called on righty Jack Snyder (S, 1) in place of Boucher; after Theo Hardy plated another run with a groundout to first, Snyder escaped the two-on, two-out trouble.

The series tilts two games to one in favor of Hub City. Friday, a pair of top prospects take the hill. Both Spartanburgers right-hander David Davalillo (0-0, 1.42 ERA) and Hot Rods righty Gary Gill Hill (0-0, 2.00 ERA) chart in their respective big league clubs' top prospect lists. First pitch of Trades Night, presented by Robins & Morton, at Fifth Third Park is scheduled at 6:35 p.m. ET, with Fifth Third postgame fireworks to follow.

