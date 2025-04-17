Renegades Game Notes

April 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (7-4) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-8)

RHP Josh Grosz (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (0-1, 7.04 ERA)

| Game 12 | Home Game 6 | Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Night: Hoops & Sneakerheads Night

Day of Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Basketball Jersey for first 1,000 guests

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades have won the first two games of the series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. After a series win over Jersey Shore and a split with Brooklyn in 2025, Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won five series and split three, including a seven-game sweep of Wilmington last August.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess took the mound on Wednesday for the first time at Heritage Financial Park and continued his early season success. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just one unearned run across three hits in five innings. Hess matched his pro debut strikeout total with nine punchouts, marking the third time a Renegades starter has struck out nine batters this season. In 9.2 innings, he has yet to allow an earned runs two starts. Hess struggled with injuries in his first two seasons at Alabama, but was healthy in 2024 and was selected in the first round of the draft.

TEENAGE SPARK: George Lombard Jr. is off to a tremendous start in his first full season in High-A. He reached base three more times on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Lombard hit his first career High-A homer, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. With three multi-hit outings in his last four games, Lombard has reached base safely in all ten games he has played this season. During the current ten-game on-base streak, the 19-year-old is hitting .333 with a .489 on-base percentage, 1.004 OPS, and 11 runs scored. The Yankees No. 1 prospect is having no problems competing with older players at the High-A level.

K MONSTERS: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a strong start in 2025. In 11 games, Hudson Valley starters have struck out 68 batters in 50.0 innings, good for a 12.2 K/9 clip. They've also issued just 20 walks during that stretch, a BB rate of 3.9%. The rotation displays five top-20 Yankees prospects to begin 2025.

UNDER THE RADAR: After 26 combined games in the last two seasons, José Colmenares is showing off serious potential with the Renegades. The Hudson Valley infielder has built a four-game hitting streak, in which has gone 6-for-14 (.429) with a pair of home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. On Wednesday, Colmenares nearly missed hitting a long ball in his third straight game, as he ripped a single off the left-field wall.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was outstanding on Tuesday night in his home debut at Heritage Financial Park, allowing just two hits in six innings while striking out a career-high nine batters. After issuing a leadoff walk in the first, Lagrange retired 11 in a row, not allowing a baserunner until the fifth inning. The Yankees No. 18 prospect was the second Renegades starter to go six innings this season, joining Bryce Cunningham, who tossed six innings on Sunday in Brooklyn.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 3.21 ERA through 11 games, the fourth-best mark in High-A. They trail two South Atlantic League teams in Bowling Green (A+, TB) and Hub City (A+, TEX), who leads the way with a 2.58 ERA. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .205 opposing average, while striking out 47 batters in 38 innings. Last Thursday, the Renegades bullpen was masterful. Will Brian, Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, and Hueston Morrill combined for 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters. The unit collectively sported a 3.06 ERA (186 ER/547.1 IP) in 2024, the best mark in High-A and second-best in the minors.

HOME BODIES: Hudson Valley has started 4-1 at home in 2025. The 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. Hudson Valley completed their 2024 regular season with a 47-19 (.712) record at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record of any team in Minor League Baseball. The 'Gades home record was 12th-best among MiLB teams since 2005, with the 2011 San Antonio Missions (AA, SD) having set the standard with a 55-15 (.786) mark.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to swing the bat well in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. He has a current 12-game on-base streak spanning back to last season. During that span, Castillo has seven RBIs, three doubles, and .412 on-base percentage. The Renegades outfielder had a tremendous night at the plate last Thursday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs. The Renegades outfielder notched two bases-clearing doubles in consecutive plate appearances, driving in six of Hudson Valley's eight runs in the game. It's the second time in 26 games with the Renegades that Castillo has driven in six runs or more in a game.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr made his second start of the season on Saturday, and put together another strong performance. The lefty tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Through two starts, Carr has allowed just one run in 8.2 innings, a 1.04 ERA. From July 19th until the end of the regular season in 2024, Carr put together a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings across nine starts, recording a 0.84 WHIP and a .185 opposing average.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, made his second professional start on Sunday, following a great debut last week. The No. 6 prospect in the organization struggled early, allowing five runs in the first inning. However, he bounced back nicely, getting through six innings while allowing three hits after the first. In doing so, Cunningham became the first Renegades starter to go six innings, punching out six batters. The Alabama native struck out 96 batters in 84.2 innings as a junior at Vanderbilt in 2024.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley begins their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park. The two teams will face off 30 times this season, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. In 2024, the Renegades fared very well against the Nationals' High-A affiliate, finishing with a 20-10 record. That included a 11-1 record at home and a 13-5 mark in the second half. In August, the Renegades earned their first seven-game sweep in franchise history over the Blue Rocks. The SAL North foes will again play 12 times in the first half, before seeing each other 18 times in the final 66 games of 2025. Wilmington features seven top-30 prospects in the Nationals system this year, including their 2024 1st round draft picks Seaver King and Caleb Lomavita.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Renegades' Opening Day roster featured 21 returning players from the 2023 and 2024 SAL North Division Championship teams. This includes six pitchers from the 2024 Hudson Valley bullpen that had the best ERA (3.06) in High-A and second-best in all of MiLB. Among position players, Josh Moylan, Omar Martinez, Anthony Hall, and Kiko Romero were all in the 2024 Opening Day lineup last April. Jace Avina, a key part of the offense for much of the season, also joined the squad in mid-April. The Renegades also have late-season additions George Lombard Jr., Jackson Castillo, Brendan Jones, and Coby Morales back on the roster, all of whom played a key role in 2024's postseason run.

STAR-STUDDED: To begin the 2025 season, the Renegades have six of the top 20 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. Yankees No. 2 prospect and 100th-ranked MLB prospect George Lombard Jr. is back with the Renegades to play shortstop, and No. 20 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year, and made his first career Opening Day start on April 4th. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 8 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Dominican Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 19 prospect) also makes his High-A debut.

MISSING HOME: While being the best team at home in MiLB last season, the Renegades struggled mightily on the road last year. The Renegades finished 26-39 away from Heritage Financial Park, the third-most road losses in the South Atlantic League. They have started 3-3 in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.