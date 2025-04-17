Grosz Starts Strong to Help Renegades over Wilmington

April 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their third straight win this week with a 5-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Josh Grosz continued the excellent run of Renegades starting pitching, striking out nine in 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He became the third straight Hudson Valley starter to strike out nine batters. The right-hander retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

Elijah Green put the Blue Rocks in front with a solo home run in the second inning to make it 1-0.

Brendan Jones tied the game in the third with a solo home run, his second in as many games. Jones was 1-for-2 with three runs scored, three walks, and three stolen bases.

In the fifth Jones led off with a walk and reached third on a Jackson Castillo single. He came home to score on a sacrifice fly by Jace Avina, making it 2-1 Hudson Valley.

The Renegades brought home three runs in the sixth with a two-out rally. Brenny Escanio and Tomas Frick notched a pair of singles to put runners at first and second. After a Jones walk loaded the bases, George Lombard Jr. lined a two-run single to center, scoring Escanio and Frick. Jones later scored on a double by Castillo, making it a 5-1 Hudson Valley lead.

Lombard has now reached base safely in all 11 games he has played in 2025, and has an on-base percentage of .500.

Behind Grosz, Hueston Morrill and Hayden Merda were stellar, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings while striking out four. Hudson Valley pitching allowed just three hits while striking out 13 batters.

The Renegades look for their 12th straight win over the Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1, 4.82) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while LHP Jackson Kent (1-1, 1.04) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks.

Friday's game is Teacher Appreciation Night at Heritage Financial Park. All teachers receive a discounted ticket and stadium credit for the team store or at the concession stand. It is also the second Fireworks Friday of the season. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

POSTGAME NOTE: The three hits allowed by Renegades are tied for the fewest allowed by the team in a game this season, equaling the mark from the series opener with Wilmington on Tuesday, 4/15.

Renegades Record:

8-4

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.