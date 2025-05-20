Bench REACTIONS as Marco Reus Shines in El Tráfico Thriller!
May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you inside the chaos of El Tráfico - straight from the benches. With cameras locked on the sidelines, watch every raw reaction as Marco Reus scores twice, including a stunning free kick, to help LA Galaxy battle LAFC to a 2-2 draw. This rivalry always brings the drama, and the energy on the benches says it all.
