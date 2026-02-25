MLS Los Angeles FC

BENCH CAM: What TV MISSED from LAFC vs Inter Miami!

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video


Watch the best reactions from this star studded matchup as Inter Miami visits LAFC at the LA Memorial Coliseum in front of a record crowd of 75,673.

Check out Javier Mascherano and Marc Dos Santos, and ride every moment from the benches.

Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from February 25, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central