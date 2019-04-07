Beloit uses the longball to complete 2-game sweep over Peoria

PEORIA, IL - The Beloit Snappers (3-1, 3-1) use the longball Sunday night to complete the 2- game series sweep over the Peoria Chiefs (1-3, 1-3). Ryan Gridley and Chase Calabuig both hit homers pacing the offense and securing the Snappers third win in a row.

The Snappers bats picked up right where they left off Saturday, as they jumped out to an early lead Sunday. Lester Madden led the game off with a single to left field extending his hitting streak to 4 games and Cobie Vance drove him in two batters later with an RBI double off the centerfield wall to give the Snappers the 1-0 lead to begin the game.

However, that lead did not last long, as Ivan Herrera would hit a solo shot for Peoria to tie the game back up at one-run a piece in the bottom of the second inning.

Then in the fourth, Nick Ward would start the inning with a single into centerfield, before Ryan Gridley unloaded on a ball to hit a 2-run homer and put the Snappers back out in front 3-1.

Gridley's homer was his first of the year and the Snappers first team home run.

Chase Calabuig would then follow up Gridley's homer with a home run of his own in the fifth extending Beloit's lead to 3 over the Chiefs after five innings. The homer was Calabuig's first homer on the season.

Daniel Martinez got the start for the Snappers and was extremely sharp against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Martinez will end up with the win after going five and two-third innings strong surrendering only 3 hits, 1 run, and striking out 4. Martinez win will be his first this season and the first win for a Snappers starting pitcher in 2019.

Aiden McIntyre would take care of the rest for the Snappers finishing out the final three and a third innings. McIntyre gave up only 2 runs in the 3.1 IP, while earning the 3-inning save.

The Snappers would gain one more run in the 8th when Nick Osborne knocked in Cobie Vance to extend the lead to 5-1 at the time before Peoria pushed across 2 in the bottom half of the inning.

The Snappers will next head to Burlington for a 4-game set against the Bees starting tomorrow at 6:30 in a battle of two 3-1 teams atop the Midwest League West Division standings.

