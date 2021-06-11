Beauregard Earns Warrior Hockey ECHL MVP Award

WICHITA, Kan. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2020-21.

The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Les Lancaster of Allen finished second, followed by Florida's John McCarron, Aaron Luchuk of Orlando and Wichita's Evan Buitenhuis.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Beauregard led the ECHL with 49 assists, ranked second with 71 points and was tied for third with a +27 rating while he was tied for eighth with five game-winning goals. Beauregard appeared in 62 of Wichita's 71 games in the regular season with the Thunder posting a 37-17-8 record with him in the line-up and going 4-5-0 in the nine games he missed.

Beauregard has tallied 109 points (37g-72a) in 150 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

Wichita and Fort Wayne resume their series tonight in Game 3 at Memorial Coliseum with the opening face-off at 7 p.m. CST.

