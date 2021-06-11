Beauregard Earns Warrior Hockey ECHL MVP Award
June 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2020-21.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Les Lancaster of Allen finished second, followed by Florida's John McCarron, Aaron Luchuk of Orlando and Wichita's Evan Buitenhuis.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Beauregard led the ECHL with 49 assists, ranked second with 71 points and was tied for third with a +27 rating while he was tied for eighth with five game-winning goals. Beauregard appeared in 62 of Wichita's 71 games in the regular season with the Thunder posting a 37-17-8 record with him in the line-up and going 4-5-0 in the nine games he missed.
Beauregard has tallied 109 points (37g-72a) in 150 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
Wichita and Fort Wayne resume their series tonight in Game 3 at Memorial Coliseum with the opening face-off at 7 p.m. CST.
