Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Fuel, 7:05 PM Eastern Conference Semifinals (Game 3)

June 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville, SC - With a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Swamp Rabbits are set to battle the Indy Fuel tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Game 3 of their best-of-five Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-0) vs. Indy Fuel (0-2)

June 11, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game #3 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Alex Normandin (26), Andrew Wilk (24)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Tarrington Wyonzek (88)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Karch Bachman on the call

GAME 2 RECAP:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged a 3-1 victory over Indy Fuel on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In the opening minute, Liam Pecararo scored his first goal of the postseason. Only 46 seconds in, Pecararo buried a shot low to the ice past Indy goaltender Dan Bakala. The Fuel answered at 12:30 courtesy of Terry Broadhurst. After an initial shot from Peter Krieger was blocked, Broadhurst buried a second chance effort from the low slot. Early in the second period, Greenville recollected the lead. Shawn Cameron circled the net and found an open Joey Haddad between the circles. Haddad blasted home his first Kelly Cup Playoff goal since 2013 for the eventual game-winning marker. Frank DiChiara scored into an empty net at 19:55 of the third period to complete the scoring line. Final shots totaled 27-20 Indy. The Swamp Rabbits finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

HADDAD THE GAME-WINNER:

Joey Haddad's game-winning goal last night marked his fourth career postseason game-winner. In the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Haddad notched game-winning goals in consecutive nights on Apr. 5-6. 2013 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Greenville's captain also punished South Carolina with a late third period game-winner in the 2012 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Entering tonight, Haddad totals 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 33 Kelly Cup Playoff games. The Swamp Rabbits leadership committee of Haddad, Samuel Jardine and Garrett Thompson have a combined 116 games of Kelly Cup Playoff experience under their belt.

FAST FACTS:

Ten different Swamp Rabbits have contributed points between Game 1 and Game 2 versus Indy...Only Shawn Cameron has registered points in both games...Five of Greenville's 10 players to reach the score sheet are rookies...Matt Bradley and Samuel Jardine are both former Kelly Cup Champions in 2019 with the Newfoundland Growlers...Ryan Bednard sports a 2-0-0 record in goal with a .50 goals-against average and .984 save-percentage in the current series...Greenville's penalty kill is a combined 8-for-8 thus far in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

Three Kelly Cup Playoff games are on the docket this evening and all four teams in the Western Conference will be in action. The Wichita Thunder hit the road and battle the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 3 of their best-of-five series tied at 1-1. Noel Hoefenmayer leads Wichita in the series with three points (one goal, two assists). Fort Wayne's Anthony Nellis is tied for the playoff lead with two goals. Elsewhere, the Allen Americans will look to sweep the Utah Grizzlies tonight in their best-of-five series. Allen's Brett Neumann has scored the game-winning goal in each of the first games. Tomorrow night at 7 p.m., the Florida Everblades resume their series with the South Carolina Stingrays.

