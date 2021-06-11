Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah Game 3

June 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans gameday

(Allen Americans, Credit: Steve Sickman) Allen Americans gameday(Allen Americans, Credit: Steve Sickman)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight in Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The puck drops at 8:10 pm CST. The Americans won Game 2 on Wednesday night 4-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:

EARLY PREGAME SHOW 7:30 PM CST: Alton Dills and Jason Thomas

PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 pm CST: Tommy Daniels

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

WATCH PARTY: Northside DraftHouse in Richardson.

Next Game: Saturday, June 12, @ Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 pm. (If Necessary)

The Series: The Allen Americans are 2-0 in their best of five series with the Utah Grizzlies. Allen looks to win the series tonight. The last Americans playoff series came in the 2017-2018 season when they lost in seven games to the Idaho Steelheads.

About Game 2: The Utah Grizzlies opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 5:36 mark of the opening frame. Cedric Pare fired one past CJ Motte from the slot area that found the back of the net for his first of the playoffs. The Americans tied the game seven minutes later when Matt Register put one past Utah goalie Parker Gahagen from the right faceoff circle for his first of the postseason. Scott Conway and Brett Neumann scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Americans a 3-1 lead. Spencer Asuchak put Allen up 4-1 in the third period with his second of the playoffs. Utah responded quickly as Travis Barron scored 14 seconds later firing a one-timer past CJ Motte to cut the lead to 4-2. That would be the last of the scoring as the Americans hung on for a two-goal victory.

Motte Playoff Debut: CJ Motte made his first start of the playoffs on Wednesday night stopping 27 of 29 Utah shots to earn the number two star of the night. That was Motte's first postseason game with Allen.

Power Play: The Americans scored their first power play goal of the playoffs on Wednesday night when Scott Conway blasted one past Utah starter Parker Gahagen for his second goal of the postseason. The Americans went 1 for 3 on the man advantage.

Comparing Allen and Utah Grizzlies

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-0-0

Away: 0-0-0

Overall: 2-0-0

Last 10: 2-0-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Scott Conway and Spencer Asuchak, (3)

Goals: Spencer Asuchak and Brett Neumann (2)

Assists: Scott Conway and Collin Shirley (2)

+/-: Sam Ruopp and Terrance Amorosa, (+3)

PIM: Zane Franklin (6)

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 0-0-0

Away: 0-2-0

Overall: 0-2-0

Last 10: 0-2-0

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Travis Barron (2)

Goals: Matthew Boucher and two others (1)

Assists: Travis Barron and three others (1)

+/-: Travis Barron and two others (+1)

PIM: Hayden Hodgson (8)

PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.