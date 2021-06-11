Komets Win Game 3, 3-0

FORT WAYNE, IN - Dylan Ferguson stopped 29 shots and Fort Wayne scored twice in the second period to earn a 3-0 win over the Thunder on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets take a 2-1 series lead against Wichita in their first round series.

Wichita came out strong in the first and had a flurry of chances on Ferguson. The Komets closed the opening frame with 12 shots and had several good opportunities late that Evan Buitenhuis was able to stop.

In the second, Fort Wayne took a 1-0 lead with a controversial goal at 9:27. A.J. Jenks came up the left wing, cut to the slot and fired a shot past Buitenhuis. The Thunder argued for goalie interference as Justin Vaive made contact with him in the crease. The goal was reviewed, but was allowed to stand.

Less than a minute later, another goal was reviewed after Stephen Harper fired a shot from the left wall past Buitenhuis. Just like the first one, his goal was allowed to stand and Fort Wayne led 2-0.

The Komets added an insurance goal at 7:50 of the third as Brandon Hawkins fired a shot from the right circle past Buitenhuis to make it 3-0. Ferguson held off a late rally and grabbed the shutout victory.

Wichita looks to stay alive tomorrow night in Game 4 against Fort Wayne starting at 6:30 p.m. CST.

