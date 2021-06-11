Indy Responds to Avoid the Sweep, Forces Game 4

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Indy Fuel edged the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 3-2 margin on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Greenville now leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Indy tallied first to grab their first lead of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 5:21. Spencer Watson blasted home a power play chance after Alec Rauhauser was whistled for tripping at the 3:28 mark. The Swamp Rabbits responded only 1:35 later courtesy of Shawn Cameron's second goal of the postseason. After a steal, Joey Haddad sent the puck towards the net and Cameron found the perfect deflection at 6:56.

The Fuel jumped in front by a 2-1 margin after converting on the man-advantage a second time. At 10:58, Willie Raskob scored on a center-point chance past Ryan Bednard thru a screen at the net front. Shots after 20 minutes were 16-4 Indy with the Fuel leading 2-1.

Peter Krieger doubled Indy's lead at 15:35 of the second period after burying a 2-on-1 rush. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-14 Fuel.

In the final period, Haddad brought the Rabbits within 3-2 at the 8:17 mark. On the rebound of a Ben Finkelstein shot, Haddad potted the rebound short side past Fuel goaltender Billy Christopoulos. Final shots on goal totaled 33-27 Indy. Greenville's special teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

