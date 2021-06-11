Thunder Resumes First Round Series Tonight in Fort Wayne

June 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Wichita heads to the Hoosier State tonight 7 p.m. CST for Game 3 of its Western Conference Semifinals series against Fort Wayne.

The Thunder evened up the series on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win at the Wichita Ice Center.

Anthony Beauregard and Jeremy McKenna led the way with a goal and an assist. Matteo Gennaro, Noel Hoefenmayer and Spencer Dorowicz each collected their first goals in this year's postseason. Evan Buitenhuis was terrific in net, stopping 29 shots.

Special teams played a huge role in Wednesday night's contest. The two teams combined for 16 power plays, four goals scored on the man advantage and one shorthanded tally. On Tuesday night, Wichita only had three power play chances while the Komets had two.

As the series shifts to Fort Wayne, the Thunder are tasked to capture two wins in what now has become a best-of-three at Memorial Coliseum.

Wichita is 14-11 all-time in a Game 3. The Thunder are 28-40 on the road in the playoffs and 68-64 overall. Wichita is 16-12 when playing on a Friday night in the postseason. Tonight will be the first road playoff game in team history in the month of June.

The Thunder enter tonight's game with the best road record in the ECHL during the regular season, going 22-10-4. Fort Wayne finished fourth best at home with a record of 16-8-0. Oddly enough, both marks equate to a .667 winning percentage

The Komets are 190-93-1 at home during the postseason, including a 22-12 mark in the ECHL. Fort Wayne went 10-0-0 at home this season when playing on a Friday night. Wichita was 5-3-1-1 when playing on the road on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.