Special Teams Propels Indy to First-Ever Playoff Win

June 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







GREENVILLE - With their backs against the wall, the Indy Fuel visited the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Indy would see goals from Spencer Watson, Peter Krieger and Willie Raskob en route to a 3-2 win and the Fuel's first playoff win in franchise history.

Taking advantage of an early power play, Spencer Watson floated down from the blue line and fired a slapshot over the shoulder of a screened Ryan Bednard. Greenville would respond just over a minute later when a shot by Joey Haddad was deflected past Billy Christopoulos by Shawn Cameron. After earning a second power play in the period, Indy's Willie Raskob wristed a puck from the point and beat Bednard to take a 2-1 lead.

Throughout the first 10 minutes of the opening period, both teams traded shots on goal but Christopoulos and Bednard would stand strong. It would take until four minutes remaining in the period before Indy doubled their lead when a wrist shot by Peter Krieger beat Bednard over the shoulder. Indy would hold on to the two-goal lead for the remaining time, taking a 3-1 lead into the locker room.

After controlling the first half of the final period, the Swamp Rabbits would cut Indy's lead in half when Haddad put home a rebound off of a point shot from Ben Finklestein. Although getting outshot 13-6 in the third period, Indy would hold on to the 3-2 lead and earn the franchise's first playoff win.

The Fuel have clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Single-game tickets are now available for the first home game on June 8. Fuel season memberships are also available for the 2021-22 season, purchase your package by June 14th to receive complimentary parking for the entire 2021-22 regular season. Find details and pricing at IndyFuelHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.