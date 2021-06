ECHL Transactions - June 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 11, 2021:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

Add David Broll, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Wedman, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan White, F placed on reserve

