Bears Sign Forward Andrew Cherniwchan to PTO

April 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Andrew Cherniwchan to a professional tryout agreement.

Cherniwchan, 30, led Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, in scoring this season, skating in all 72 games, posting 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) and 129 penalty minutes. He's spent his entire ECHL career with South Carolina, skating for current Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery with the Stingrays from 2012-15. He's played 216 career games with the Stingrays, scoring 170 points (76 goals, 94 assists) and helping the club to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2017.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward most recently spent time in the AHL with the Utica Comets in 2017-18, scoring 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 39 games. He spent parts of three seasons with Providence, and also played with Springfield in 2014-15. In 173 career AHL games, Cherniwchan has scored 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists). He's skated in 16 career Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying three points.

The Bears battle the Sound Tigers in Game 3 of the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive tonight at Giant Center at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.