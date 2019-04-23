Condors Host First-Ever AHL Calder Cup Playoffs Game Tonight

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1) host the Colorado Eagles (1-1) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena in Game 3 at 7 p.m. With the series tied at 1-1, Bakersfield will host Game 3 tonight and Game 4 on Saturday. Tickets for tonight's contest are available or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Playoff Passes are on sale. The Playoff Pass saves money off box office pricing, freezes your price for all games in every round, and guarantees your seat location to every game.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals and the first-ever American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs game in Bakersfield. Rally towel giveaway and fans encouraged to arrive early.

The 2019 Condors Playoffs are presented by Adventist Health.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles play Game 3 of a Pacific Division Semifinals series. After two games in Colorado, the series shifts to Bakersfield for the remainder with the teams level at one win apiece.

GAME ONE RECAP

Bakersfield took the opener on Friday, 3-2 over Colorado. C Brad Malone staked the team to a 1-0 lead in the first period and after Colorado leveled early in the second, D William Lagesson's first of the postseason gave the Condors the lead right back. The Eagles would tie the contest once more in the third before D Logan Day's first professional postseason goal turned into the game-winner. Malone, Lagesson, and RW Patrick Russell all had multi-point nights in a game which featured two combined power plays. G Shane Starrett stopped 26 of 28 in his first AHL Calder Cup Playoffs start.

GAME TWO RECAP

After the Condors began the game with a 5-0 shot advantage, Colorado opened the scoring on a LW Julien Nantel goal off an attacking zone. The Eagles extended their lead to 2-0 on C Andrew Agozzino's first of the night shorthanded in the second. Bakersfield halved the deficit in the opening minutes of the third period when RW Patrick Russell tipped a D Ethan Bear shot at the expiration of a power play. However, the Eagles reclaimed their two-goal lead when Agozzino fired home a power play marker off a zone entry. He finished off the hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third for a 4-1 final. G Pavel Francouz won his first Calder Cup Playoffs game, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

A TALE OF TWO GAMES

Game one featured two combined power plays with one on each side. Game two was a different story though as the teams amassed seven power plays each.

RUSSELL STARTS STRONG

Through two games, RW Patrick Russell is off to a strong start. After two assists on Friday, the third year pro scored the Condors lone goal on Saturday. He was second on the team at +30 in the regular season and currently leads the Condors in the postseason at +4.

SHOOTER

After two contests, RW David Gust is tied for the series lead with eight shots with Colorado's D David Warsofsky. The second year pro had 18 goals in the regular season.

THE BIG SWEDE

D William Lagesson carried over his strong play in the regular season into the postseason. He notched his first Calder Cup Playoffs goal on Friday and a multi-point night. He paced all Condors d-men with eight goals in the regular season.

POSTSEASON ACCOLADES

LW Tyler Benson and G Shane Starrett were each named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Second All-Star Team.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS TONIGHT

Game 3 - Bridgeport @ Hershey (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3 - Chicago @ Grand Rapids (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3 - Syracuse @ Cleveland (CLE leads 2-0)

Game 2 - Milwaukee @ Iowa (IA leads 1-0)

