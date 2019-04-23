American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Providence on Apr. 21.

Carrick was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) for leaving the players' bench on a legal line change for the purpose of joining an altercation. He will miss Charlotte's next three games, beginning with Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 24) vs. Providence.

(If Charlotte is eliminated before the suspension can be served to completion this postseason, remaining games would carry over to the next time Carrick is active on an AHL club roster.)

Charlotte Checkers defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Providence on Apr. 21.

Sanguinetti was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 24) vs. Providence.

