Alec Regula Joins Griffins on ATO

April 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed defenseman Alec Regula (reh-GOO-lah) to an amateur tryout.

Regula, 18, recently completed his second Ontario Hockey League Season with the London Knights, where he tied for eighth on the team in scoring with 39 points (11-28-39) while placing second with a plus-32 rating and adding 41 penalty minutes in 66 appearances. Among OHL defensemen, Regula tied for 12th in goals and placed ninth in plus-minus rating. He contributed six points (2-4-6) in 11 postseason games as London fell to Guelph in Game 7 of the second round.

Regula was drafted by Detroit in the third round, 67th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

During his first OHL campaign in 2017-18, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound defenseman was named to the circuit's First All-Rookie Team after ranking second among the league's rookie blueliners in scoring with 25 points (7-18-25) in 67 games for London.

Prior to joining London, Regula played for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League in 2016-17, collecting five points (1-4-5) and eight PIM in 53 contests. A native of West Bloomfield, Mich., Regula attended Cranbrook Schools and won a Michigan high school state championship in 2015. Regula's father, Chet, worked as the Red Wings' team dentist for 29 years and currently serves in the same capacity for the Detroit Lions.

The Griffins and Wolves are tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Games 3 and 4 will be held at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, at 7 p.m.

