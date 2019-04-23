Gulls Double Up San Jose for 2-1 Series Edge

San Diego took a 2-1 series lead following a 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda in the best-of-five series tonight at SAP Center. Dating to the regular season, the Gulls have earned points in eight straight road games (6-0-2-0) and earned points in 23 of their last 27 road contests (17-4-4-2). The Gulls also improved to 4-1 in Game 3 all-time.

San Diego held San Jose to 22 shots, the fewest shots allowed in a postseason game (24 in Game 2 of the First Round, Apr. 22, 2017 @ Ontario).

Jeff Glass stopped 20-of-22 shots to earn his second win of the series. Glass is a perfect 3-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in three career road postseason games. Making his third appearance of the postseason, Glass tied a career high in postseason games played set in 2018 with Rockford.

Sam Carrick recorded his second multi-point game of the postseason with two assists (0-2=2). Carrick leads the Gulls in playoff scoring (1-4=5) and assists through three games, while co-leading league leaders in points. Carrick's second assist of the night set a new Gulls postseason record for all-time scoring with his 12th point (5-7=12) in 13 career playoff games with San Diego to surpass Chris Mueller's 11 points (4-7=11) in nine games in 2016.

Max Jones collected two assists (0-2=2) to earn his second career multi-point game of the postseason (also Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 10, 2017 vs. San Jose).

Sam Steel scored his second goal of the series at 19:37 of the first period and has now earned points in each of the three games (2-2=4).

Ben Street netted his first goal (PPG) of the series at 3:41 of the second period. Street has recorded three points in three games this series (1-2=3).

Chase De Leo scored for the third straight game to begin the postseason with his third goal at 16:37 of the second period. De Leo joins Mueller as the only Gull to score goals in each of the team's first three games to start a series (Games 1-3 in the First Round, Apr. 21-28, 2016 vs. Texas). De Leo is now tied for the playoff lead in goals (3) with three others.

Adam Cracknell scored into the empty net with 58 seconds left in regulation, his first goal and second point of the series.

Justin Kloos recorded the lone assist on the De Leo goal, his third point of the series (1-2=3). Kiefer Sherwood earned his third point of the series (assist) and Jaycob Megna tallied his first point of the postseason (assist).

The Gulls and Barracuda resume the series with Game 4 on Wednesday, Apr. 24 (7 p.m.). San Diego can eliminate San Jose with a win.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jeff Glass

On the response after surrendering the first goal

I think, obviously, we'd like to score first. You always do, but it does say a lot about our team, the resiliency that we have. It really does show a lot. I'm pretty proud of the guys, the way they played tonight. As soon as that first one went it, we battled hard and never really let off the gas after that.

On holding the lead

We've been doing it all year. The whole year was kind of a build up for what we're doing right now. It was kind of a test. We know what to do in that position and we're good in that spot. I think we enjoy playing with the lead and we're going to try and continue to do that.

On outshooting San Jose 36-22

Honestly, I think it just comes down for the guys will to want to win. We have a real motivated group in there and they proved it tonight. When we want to win and go and play that way, not many teams can stop us. We'll take the win, but we realize it's only two of three and we have one more to go.

On carrying momentum into Game 4

I don't think it's a momentum thing as much as it is just to get some rest, refocus and go back to work the way we do, and I think we'll be just fine.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the response after surrendering the first goal

It was good, obviously. Anytime you score the first goal, the odds of you winning the game go way up. We know that. It's something that we're going to continue to really harp on. Not only do we want to get the first one, we'd like to get the second one too. Good response after falling behind early. Anytime that you go through a game and give up single digit shots on net for all three periods, it's going to be a good night.

On doing the small things right

We talked about it in-between periods. It's interesting, all of those little things, they become very big things in the playoffs. We played deep, we kept the puck low. When in doubt, we got it out. I thought we did a great job in the third period of shutting things down.

On outshooting San Jose 36-22

We were more aggressive defensively, that's for sure. We were closing way better and we were really trying to concentrate on our sticks. Let's get our sticks down where the puck is. Let's always have our stick on the puck. I thought we disrupted a lot of their plays and their shot total was down. The other thing is, we took one penalty and that's excellent for a group. We'd like to take none, but if you're only going to take one penalty for a night, the other team's shot total is going to be low as well.

On carrying momentum into Game 4

Rest, first and foremost. That close-out game is always the hardest one to win. We've got to go in and not be hesitant and hope to win it. We have to go in and really take control of the game.

