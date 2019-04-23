Monsters Fall to Crunch in Game 3 by 2-1 Final Score

April 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch in Game 3 of a best-of-five North Division Semi-Final series on Tuesday in front of 9,342 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by a final score of 2-1. Despite the loss, the Monsters maintain a 2-1 series edge on the Crunch with Game 4 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Crunch struck first when Alex Barre-Boulet notched a tally 12:10 into the opening period to give Syracuse a 1-0 advantage.

Following a scoreless second period, Syracuse doubled their lead just 31 seconds into the final frame when Andy Andreoff capitalized on a power-play opportunity. Justin Scott scored a short-handed goal at 12:47 for the Monsters to cut the lead to 2-1, but the comeback effort fell short despite numerous scoring chances.

Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen fell to 2-1 in the postseason despite stopping 25 shots on Tuesday while Crunch backstop Eddie Pasquale improved to 1-2 in the playoffs following a 25-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 4 of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final series vs. the Crunch on Thursday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 p.m. EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.