Monsters Fall to Crunch in Game 3 by 2-1 Final Score
April 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch in Game 3 of a best-of-five North Division Semi-Final series on Tuesday in front of 9,342 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by a final score of 2-1. Despite the loss, the Monsters maintain a 2-1 series edge on the Crunch with Game 4 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Crunch struck first when Alex Barre-Boulet notched a tally 12:10 into the opening period to give Syracuse a 1-0 advantage.
Following a scoreless second period, Syracuse doubled their lead just 31 seconds into the final frame when Andy Andreoff capitalized on a power-play opportunity. Justin Scott scored a short-handed goal at 12:47 for the Monsters to cut the lead to 2-1, but the comeback effort fell short despite numerous scoring chances.
Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen fell to 2-1 in the postseason despite stopping 25 shots on Tuesday while Crunch backstop Eddie Pasquale improved to 1-2 in the playoffs following a 25-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 4 of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final series vs. the Crunch on Thursday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 p.m. EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
