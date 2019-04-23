Bears Push Sound Tigers to the Brink in Game 3 Win

April 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Ryan Sproul broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to help the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Tuesday night at Giant Center. Hershey now leads the best-of-five series, 2-1, and can advance to the Atlantic Division Finals with a win on Thursday night.

The Bears dictated play in the first period with an 18-4 shot advantage, but both teams traded tallies for a 1-1 score at intermission. Liam O'Brien put the Bears in front at the 11:22 mark after blazing to the net along the left wing. Mike Sgarbossa entered the zone through the middle of the ice, and Riley Barber connected with a streaking O'Brien, who beat Sound Tigers goaltender Christopher Gibson low to the ice.

Before the period expired, the Sound Tigers knotted the score on a breakaway goal by Josh Ho-Sang 17:38. The 1-1 deadlock stood until early in the third period, when Bears blueliner Ryan Sproul sent 7,152 fans at Giant Center into a frenzy. At the point, Sproul blasted a shot through a maze of bodies past Gibson to put the Bears on top at the 2:50 mark. Ilya Samsonov put forth a remarkable effort in goal by stopping 26 of 27 shots to capture third-star honors. Final shots on goal were 34-27 Hershey. Special teams for the Bears went 0-for-4 on the man-advantage and 3-for-3 on the kill.

The Hershey Bears can advance to the Atlantic Division Finals and push the Sound Tigers to elimination on Thursday night with a victory. Puck drop at Giant Center for Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.