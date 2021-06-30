Beach Front Property Awaits Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan-The Kansas City Monarchs might be in the business of offering lakefront lots instead of baseball seats this Wednesday as the rain once again foils the club's start of their series with the Sioux Falls Canaries. In lieu of building a dock, the club has been forced to postpone the doubleheader, originally scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. today, until tomorrow owing to the lake-like conditions over Kansas City during the last 24 hours.

The teams will play a double header of two seven-inning games tomorrow starting at 5:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.

If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office. For fans holding tickets for Thursday night, those tickets are good for both games.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Legends Field in KCK. The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visitingmonarchsbaseball.com.

