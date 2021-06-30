Beach Front Property Awaits Monarchs
June 30, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan-The Kansas City Monarchs might be in the business of offering lakefront lots instead of baseball seats this Wednesday as the rain once again foils the club's start of their series with the Sioux Falls Canaries. In lieu of building a dock, the club has been forced to postpone the doubleheader, originally scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. today, until tomorrow owing to the lake-like conditions over Kansas City during the last 24 hours.
The teams will play a double header of two seven-inning games tomorrow starting at 5:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.
If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office. For fans holding tickets for Thursday night, those tickets are good for both games.
The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Legends Field in KCK. The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.
Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visitingmonarchsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 30, 2021
- Dahlberg Dominates Milkmen, Win Streak Snapped at 5 - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Next Birdcage Bashes: Queen, Beetlejuice, Fast & Furious, Big Lebowski, Military & Bacon - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Beach Front Property Awaits Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- Canaries and Monarchs Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Railroaders Manager Mike Jeffcoat Announces Retirement - Cleburne Railroaders
- Milkmen Extend Win Streak to Five Games - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Dogs Fall 9-1 to Milkmen in Christman's Longest Start of Season - Chicago Dogs
- 'Cats Slip in Ninth at Kane County - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Hernandez, Lago Homer as Cleburne Doubles up Lincoln - Cleburne Railroaders
- RedHawks Ride Big Third to Beat Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- 'Dogs Drop Game One in Texas - Lincoln Saltdogs
- F-M Rides Big 3rd Inning to Win over Winnipeg - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Monarchs Stories
- Beach Front Property Awaits Monarchs
- Larger Umbrella Needed as Rain Strikes Again
- Bells on Offense Nets Monarchs Win
- Monarchs Walked off with a Walk
- Late Inning Run and Rain Down Monarchs