Railroaders Manager Mike Jeffcoat Announces Retirement

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Wednesday that manager Mike Jeffcoat has elected to retire. Hitting coach Logan Watkins has been named interim manager, effective immediately.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mike," Railroaders president John Junker said. "I want to thank him for his time with the Railroaders and his commitment to this organization on and off the field over the last three years. We wish him nothing but the best."

The 61-year-old Jeffcoat was named Railroaders manager on December 17, 2020. He led the Railroaders to a 19-18 record in his first season as manager after serving as the club's pitching coach during the 2019 campaign. Prior to his time with Cleburne, Jeffcoat spent 16 seasons as head coach at Texas Wesleyan University after a 15-year professional playing career.

Additionally, the Railroaders announced the hiring of Jose Amado as hitting coach, filling the position vacated by Watkins. Amado played professionally for 14 seasons and most recently spent four years as a hitting coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league system.

The Railroaders return to action on Wednesday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:06 PM.

