Dahlberg Dominates Milkmen, Win Streak Snapped at 5
June 30, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen's 5-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday after Chicago Dog's starter Jake Dahlberg silenced Milwaukee's bats to just 2 hits on the day.
Dahlberg pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 10.
The Milkmen's I-94 rivals got on the board in the 3rd when they loaded the bases with no outs. Catcher Ryan Lidge drew a walk with the sacks full to force in Brennan Metzger but Milkmen starter Ryan Zimmerman didn't allow any more runs to score in the inning. Metzger hit a solo home run in the fourth to put Chicago up by a pair.
The Milkmen didn't have a baserunner until the fifth when Christian Correa reached on a single.
Dog's catcher Ryan Lidge homered in the 5th off of Zimmerman and Michael Crouse added a 2-run shot in the 6th off of Nate Pawelczyk to put Chicago in the driver's seat 5-0.
The Milkmen's only other baserunner came in the 8th when Aaron Hill doubled to center field.
Milwaukee and Chicago will kick off the month of July at Impact Field for a rubber match at 6:05 PM. Following the game, the Milkmen will travel to Fargo-Moorhead for a weekend series with the RedHawks.
Tickets and more info at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.
