Next Birdcage Bashes: Queen, Beetlejuice, Fast & Furious, Big Lebowski, Military & Bacon

Six more "Birdcage Bashes" -- full of marvelous music, magnificent movies, and dynamite deals on tickets and concessions -- are coming to Sioux Falls from July 6-11. There's something to love for fans of all ages, or in Tuesday's "QUEEN Night" on Groovy Tunes-day, somebody to love. Beetlejuice is a delightfully strange and unusual movie we'll celebrate on Awesome 80's Wednesday, and then we'll get Fast and Furious on Thirsty Thursday.

On the weekend we'll appreciate our U.S. Military and the wonders of bacon. And Friday's "Big Lebowski Night" -- when the Birds will change their name to "The Dudes" and have special uniforms (and raffle) -- will really tie the week together the same way The Dude's rug did for his apartment.Â

The Birds are the highest-scoring team in the American Association, and everyone from our long-time season ticket holders to first time visitors -- from California to Massachusetts -- to opposing teams' broadcasters and players are telling our staff how terrific of a time we are having, so if you haven't been out, it's time!

We have a supervised KIDS ZONE with a playground and bounce house, two renovated beer gardens, new cool merch you'll want to sport around town and beyond, and a staff full of friendly people who love to host our "BIRDCAGE BASHES," and leave everyone going home with a smile on their faces. See for yourself!

Tuesday, July 6 at 6:45 - QUEEN NIGHT on a Groovy Tunes-Day

You're a rocket ship on your way to Mars, on a collision course. You're a satellite out of control, an atom bomb ready to explode -- because you're having a good time celebrating the ethereal brilliance of Freddy Mercury and one of the most talented bands of all time. All fans 50 and over receive a ticket discount. Plus, it'sÂ Nacho Tuesday, withÂ half-priced nachosÂ with the purchase of a full price nacho order. Indeed, we will rock you. And when the Birds beat Kansas City... another one will have bitten the dust! We mean to go on and on and on and on because we are the champions... of fun, my friends. And we'll keep on fighting to the end.

Wednesday, July 7 at 6:45 - BEETLEJUICE NIGHT on an Awesome 80's Wednesday

It's showtime! We ourselves are strange and unusual, so why not celebrate the Ghost with the Most, Babe, and one of the sneaky great comedies of the 80's with clips of its delightful debauchery... and baseball. Will the Birds scare away the Monarchs? With the highest scoring offense in the American Association, let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose!Â Awesome 80's Wednesday meansÂ $8 online tickets , 80-cent hot dogs, and 8% off all merchandise.Â Perhaps that willÂ go ahead and make your millennium!

"Awesome 80's Wednesdays." Enjoy the wide array of party-smashing music and help us celebrate some of the best flicks of the Decade of Decadence!

Thursday, July 8 at 6:45 - FAST AND FURIOUS NIGHT on $5 College Night and Thirsty Thursday

One of the most successful blockbuster franchises of the 21st Century is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with its NINTH flick. It appeals to all ages, including college kids, who get in forÂ $5 with college student I.D.Â And, it'sÂ Thirsty Thursday,Â which means you getÂ 2 domestic tallboy beers for $10Â andÂ 2 craft/import tallboys forÂ $12.Â Â You can have any brew you want... as long as its a Ferson's Lion's Paw, Remedy IPA, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Kona Big Wave, Boulevard Wheat, Blue Moon, White Claw, Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer, Mike's Hard or Harder Lemonade, or Natural Lite Naturday. And ask any player...Â any player...Â it doesn't matter if the Birds win by an inch or a mile --- winning's winning.

Friday, July 9 at 6:45 - BIG LEBOWSKI NIGHT on All-Star Fireworks Friday, presented by Reliabank

The Birds will abide in The Birdcage andÂ willÂ change their team name to "The Dudes" and have special uniforms -- later to be raffled by fansÂ --Â as weÂ celebrate the 1998 slacker crime comedy cult classic starring Jeff Bridges as "The Dude."Â In honor of His Dudeness,Â fans who come to the game in a robe will receive discounted admission. And really, the more people in on the bit, the merrier!Â There will also be a raffle for fans to go home with one of the game-worn "The Dudes" jerseys, plus a raffle for a grand prize rug in honor of rug in The Dude's apartment, which really tied the whole room together. We'll have a (bowling) ball-licking contest, some Big Lebowski trivia, and lawn bowling. Don't you dare step OVER THE LINE, or we'll make you mark down a zero. And if you don't mark down a zero, well, you might be in for a world of pain. Oh, and aÂ free fireworks showÂ after the game.

Saturday, July 10 at 5:45 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT and Stripes 40th Anniversary, presented by...

One of our best-attended and charged-up nights every season comes with aÂ free ticket to every veteran and anyone currently serving in the military!Â It's our way of saying "thanks for your service." The Birds will wear specialÂ camouflage uniforms,Â which fans can buy a raffle ticket to win, and you can expect other pomp and circumstance you don't get at most games.Â We might have to play a little "Sergeant Says," with Harry Canary as the sergeant, and maybe some push-up competition. And we'll watch some clips from the 1981 comedic treasure "Stripes." Because we're different. We're weird. We're mutants. We're trained killers. We are lean, mean fighting machines! OK, we're not mutants or trained killers, but the rest is true. Now, lighten up, Francis!

Sunday, July 11 at 1:45 - BACON APPRECIATION DAY

As the Birds look to fry the Chicago Dogs into crisp strips of bacon, why not eat both hot dogs and bacon and honor bacon -- perhaps the world's most delicious and perfect food... or at least breakfast's best? We'll have so much bacon, you'll be in hog heaven!Â Take advantage of theÂ Family 4-pack -- 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for just $50!Â You save about $50! And as always,Â kids can play catch in the outfield from 1:00 to 1:30, then run the bases after the game and get autographs from the Canaries... a Birdcage tradition!

MORE IN JULY...

Friday, July 16 - Space Jam 25th Anniversary Night presented by Amazing Space

Saturday, July 17 -Â SDSU Jackrabbit Night, presented by Diamond Mowers

Sunday, July 18 - GreatLIFE Family Fun & Fitness Day, with KID OLYMPICS!

Tuesday, July 20 - Eagles Night on a Groovy Tunes-Day

Wednesday, July 21 - Back to the Future Night on an Awesome 80's Wednesday

Thursday, July 22 -Â TikTok and Neon NightÂ benefitting Compass Center

Friday, July 23 -Â Christmas in July, presented by the Salvation Army

Saturday, July 24 -Â In Heaven There IS (Local) Beer on Hawkeye Night, featuring "Hawkeye Elvis,"Â presented by Interstate Sales

Sunday, July 25 - I Love Summer

AUGUST & SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS...

Wed., Aug. 11 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Noon)

Thurs., Aug. 12 - The 1st EverÂ MR. SOUTH DAKOTA Male Beauty Pageant

Friday, Aug. 13 - Freaky Friday the 13th

Sat., Aug. 14 -Â USD Coyote Night

Sunday, Aug. 15 -Â Faith Day

Thursday, Aug. 19 -Â WWE NIGHT

Friday, Sept. 3 -Â Negro Leagues Appreciation & Sioux Falls African-American Heritage Night

Sat., Sept. 4 - Semi-Pro Night

Sunday, Sept. 5 -Â Harry Canary Bobblehead Day

Monday, Sept. 6 - Labor Day Grill-Out

