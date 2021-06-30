Milkmen Extend Win Streak to Five Games

Milwaukee Milkmen catcher Christian Correa at bat

Milwaukee Milkmen catcher Christian Correa at bat

Franklin, WI. - Quality pitching, another Adam Brett Walker II home run and a grand slam from Christian Correa lead to 9-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs.

Chicago Dogs starter Garrett Christman had another rocky start against the Milkmen. Brett Vertigan led off with a double and Logan Trowbridge found his way to first with a walk. American Association batter of the week Walker II hit into a fielder's choice leaving runners on first and third. Correa also walked and loaded the bases, Trey Martin hit an RBI single, ending the top of the first 1-0 Milkmen.

Keeping up the momentum into the top of the third inning was Walker II who hit his seventh homerun in six games.

Neither team would score again until the top of the seventh inning, when fill in first baseman Christ Conley walked and Anibal Sierra hit his first single of the outing. Coming in clutch was Vertigan who knocked in Conley, next Trowbridge sent in Sierra on a double, extending the lead to four runs.

Myles Smith led Milwaukee on the mound into the seventh inning before being relieved by Zach Hartman. Smith attained two outs and allowed two walks and a single before Hartman took over and kept Chicago from scoring.

Another run wouldn't be scored until the top of the ninth inning. The Milkmen loaded the bases after singles from Sierra and Vertigan and a walk from Trowbridge, Walker II sent in Sierra with a single for his second RBI of the night. Correa then showed off his strength hitting a grand slam and sending the score to 9-0 Milkmen.

Karch Kowalczyk closed out the game for Milwaukee, snagging two strike outs and giving up just one run ending the ballgame with a 9-1 Milkmen victory.

The Milkmen take on the Chicago Dogs again Wednesday at Impact Field. The first pitch will be fired off at 11:35 am.

Tickets and more info at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

